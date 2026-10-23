Bexar County responds to complaints of voting machines changing selections

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Bexar County election officials are responding to complaints from voters who say touchscreen voting machines have changed their selections during early voting.

In a statement Friday, Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew said her office is monitoring the concerns and communicating with the voting machine manufacturer to determine whether any action is needed.

“This issue is something we are monitoring closely,” Carew said. “We are asking voters to please confirm their selections before moving on to the next screen.”

The county said reports of incorrect selections are typically related to touchscreen sensitivity rather than equipment malfunctions. Officials recommend that voters press firmly when making their selections.

Voters are urged to review their choices on the touchscreen and check their printed ballots before casting them.

“If a printed ballot appears not to match a voter’s intended choices, the voter should notify a poll worker immediately,” Carew said.

Once a ballot has been cast, voters cannot change their selections.

The complaints follow separate ballot discrepancies reported earlier this week in East Central and Edgewood independent school districts.

Some East Central ISD voters reported a missing district proposition. County officials attributed the problem to incorrect district information received from the state and said it was corrected Monday.

The Elections Department said its machines are not connected to the internet and undergo accuracy testing and post-election audits.