Travis County breaks first-day early voting turnout record for every midterm election this century

Nearly 41,000 people in Travis County cast a ballot on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 3 election, surpassing every first-day voter turnout record for a midterm election this century, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

About 4.3% of the county's 952,713 registered voters cast a ballot Monday, compared to just 2.8% on the first day of early voting in the 2022 midterm election, and 4.14% of voters in 2018.

Travis County Clerk Dyana Limon-Mercado said the office has been prepping for potentially historic turnout based on the primary election, which had the highest early voting turnout record of any primary election since 2008.

Limon-Mercado said her office set out to make this "the most accessible election in our community's history" by increasing the number of polling locations and expanding voting hours.

There are 45 early voting locations available this election, up from 38 in the last midterm, and 201 Election Day sites. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of early voting, including weekends. On the last two days of early voting, these seven polling sites will be open until 10 p.m.

Ben Hur Shrine Center

Lakeway Activity Center

Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex

PfISD Rock Gym

Randalls Brodie

Travis County Clerk, 5501 Airport Blvd.

UT Texas Union

Early voting runs through Oct. 30, and Election Day is Nov. 3. If you need help making a plan to vote, check out our Travis County voter guide.

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