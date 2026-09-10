Key takeaways from day one of the Republican midterm convention

The second day of the Republican National Convention gets underway tonight in Dallas. On the schedule to speak is Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and Gov. Greg Abbott, amongst others.

NPR Senior Political Correspondent Tamara Keith and KERA's Collin County Accountability Reporter Caroline Love both attended day one of the convention and joined NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning to talk through their takeaways from the event.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity.

President Trump's keynote speech

President Donald Trump gave the keynote speech Wednesday night, and will do the same Thursday. According to Keith, he exceed his allotted time by 44 minutes but she said that is not unusual for the president.

One of his most promising points during his speech was promising every American $5,000 if Republicans remain in control of both the house and the senate following November's midterm election.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez / AP / AP President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican convention in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Keith said this proposed dividend adds up to more than $1 trillion dollars and is a frequent promise of the president's.

She also says President Trump spoke about the Iran War much more than she anticipated.

"I went in not knowing how much he was going to address the war with Iran because that war is deeply unpopular," she said. "He never really sold it to the American people. It is the reason that diesel is getting close to $6 a gallon, and so there was a question in my mind, is he going to address it at all?"

"He addressed it a lot," Keith continued. "He kept talking about it, defending it, saying he had to do it. He promised that gas prices will come down just as soon as the war ends. Earlier in the day, though, he said he didn't expect the war to end before the midterms."

Brandon Gill's speech

Julio Cortez/AP Photo/Julio Cortez / AP / AP Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, speaks at the Republican convention Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Dallas.

Rising star of the Republican party Brandon Gill was given almost twice the amount of time to speak than Ken Paxton. The U.S. Rep. from Flower Mound focused on criticizing Democrats in his speech, calling them "extremists" and "out of touch."

When it comes to Texas Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton's speech, Love said his remarks were not anything she hasn't heard before while covering his race.

"[Paxton] hit his usual talking points," she said. "He talked about affordability, and then he also hit his usual jabs at James Talarico and his 'lack of Christianity.'"

What to expect Thursday

Tonight we will hear from President Trump again, as well at Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Gov. Greg Abbott, and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP / AP President Donald Trump walks on the stage after speaking at the Republican convention, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Love says it's interesting Mayor Johnson is even on the list of speakers.

"He is the Dallas mayor, and he was a lifelong Democrat until about 2023 when he sort of came out as a Republican in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal," she said. "Before that, he had served in the state legislature."

Keith says she's looking ahead to Vice President J.D. Vance's speech tonight.

"Theoretically, he's going to give more of a keynote address than the president will," she said. "The president said, 'Oh, I spoke so much tonight. I'm not going to do the same big thing tomorrow night.' We'll see what he does tonight."

"But I'm watching J.D. Vance, Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump Jr.," Keith said. "Tonight might be the night that we get the 2028 tryout."

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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