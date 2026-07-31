Talarico touts labor, higher wages, opposition to ICE policies during San Antonio campaign stop

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James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, campaigned in San Antonio on Thursday with a visit to the UA Local 142 Plumbers and Pipefitters training center, where he highlighted organized labor, higher wages and skilled trades while also weighing in on immigration enforcement, data centers and the Texas economy.

Kory Cook / TPR A sign for the Plumbing and Pipefitters Apprenticeship Training School, Local 142, at 3630 Belgium Ln., San Antonio, TX.

During the visit, Talarico toured the facility and learned to solder copper alongside a union apprentice before speaking with reporters.

Kory Cook / TPR Talarico working with an apprentice to learn how to weld copper with a soldering iron.



Kory Cook / TPR James Talarico works with an apprentice to learn how to weld copper with a soldering iron during his campaign stop at the UA Local 142 Plumbers and Pipefitters in San Antonio,



Talarico argued that strengthening organized labor is key to rebuilding the middle class and improving workplace conditions.

"You can almost track the destruction of the middle class with the destruction of organized labor, and so we have to rebuild our power in the workplace so that workers can get paid what they deserve, so they can have safe working conditions. That's exactly how we get this economy back on track."

He said concerns about affordability dominate conversations with voters across the state, regardless of geography or political affiliation.

"Everywhere I go, whether it's a big city or a small town, a red area or a blue area, I hear about how hard it is to get by in this economy. Texans are drowning. We can't afford the basics: groceries, gas, utilities, prescription drugs — the things that we need to survive."

Talarico also called for tighter regulation of large data centers and said he supports repealing state tax exemptions for the facilities, arguing they place added strain on utilities and water resources.

"These data center companies are driving up utility bills for Texans. They are using massive amounts of water, and they are moving into communities without any notification, without any consent from the people who live there."

The Democratic nominee also discussed immigration and federal enforcement policies. While saying immigration enforcement remains necessary, Talarico argued that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has shifted away from its intended mission.

"ICE should be cracking down on the cartels, not on our communities. ICE should be deporting gang members, not small business owners. ICE should be hunting down human traffickers, not moms and babies."

Talarico has campaigned across Texas ahead of the November general election, making stops in urban and rural communities as he seeks to unseat Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races.

Recent public polling has continued to show a competitive contest. One recent survey by Texas Public Opinion Research found Talarico holding a narrow lead over Paxton, while most other public polls conducted since the primary have shown the race within the margin of error. The same survey found Talarico performing well among independent voters and making gains among Texans without college degrees, a voting bloc that has traditionally favored Republicans.

The candidates also appear headed toward at least one debate before Election Day. Talarico has accepted invitations from multiple Texas television news organizations for debates later this fall. Paxton's campaign has said he plans to debate Talarico but has not yet committed to a specific debate sponsor or schedule, saying an announcement is expected once negotiations are complete.