Bexar commissioners approve tax break to lure 2,000 Toyota jobs to San Antonio

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Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday formally approved a big tax break for Toyota in return for a potential $2 billion investment and 2,000 new jobs at its South Side facility.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai led a round of applause for Toyota after the commissioners' vote.

Some commissioners called the proposed expansion "a once in a generation" economic development.

"Congratulations Toyota, " Sakai said. "All right, I understand y'all are getting back to the plant and producing more trucks for San Antonio and the world."

Sakai also agreed with Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert that the expansion was "kaizen," a Japanese word for continuous improvement in all aspects of life and work.

The 100% tax break would save Toyota $55 million in county taxes over 10 years. A job skills development grant to Toyota worth $250,000 was also approved by commissioners.

The sprawling plant, which is located in Precinct 1, led by Commissioner Rebeca Clay Flores, would double in size with the proposed investment.

"I am grateful to Toyota for looking at the southern sector of Bexar County to expand here," she told Toyota representatives gathered before commissioners.

She also pointed out it's not a done deal and infrastructure improvements will be needed too.

Frank Voss, the president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas returned the thanks from commissioners.

"On behalf of the 3,700 team members at Toyota Texas and our 23 on-site suppliers ... as well as their 5,600 team members, thank you for your leadership and your support for this potential expansion here in Bexar County."

"It isn't just about where we build trucks and SUVs. It's where our team members and supplier team members have raised families," Voss added. "They've purchased homes. They've put down roots in neighborhoods in every precinct across the county."

The tax break helps Toyota Texas compete within the company for the expansion project.

Some industry experts speculate Toyota may return the production of the Tacoma pick up here from Mexico.

A new axle plant was also recently added to the South Side site and creates another 400 jobs.

With the existing plant, axle plant, planned expansion, and on-site suppliers, the Toyota plant campus would employ a combined 11,000, according to Sarah Carabias Rush, president and CEO of Greater SATX, the region's public-private economic development arm.