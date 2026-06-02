Divorce trial for Ken and Angela Paxton canceled weeks before scheduled start date

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, have canceled their scheduled divorce trial just weeks before it was set to begin.

According to Collin County court records, the trial was scheduled to start on June 24. Court records now show the trial has been canceled by the judge, though no reason for the move was immediately provided.

After nearly four decades of marriage, Angela Paxton originally announced she had filed for divorce in July 2025. In a statement on social media, she cited "recent discoveries" and said she was seeking divorce "on biblical grounds."

Ken Paxton later acknowledged the filing and asked for privacy.

The divorce proceedings were initially sealed, but the couple agreed last December to unseal the records after media organizations, including The Texas Newsroom, challenged the decision. Limited personal information remained redacted.

Laura Roach and Jared Julian, attorneys for Ken Paxton, said in a statement on Tuesday that the couple has made progress toward resolving the case without the need of a public trial.

"The parties have made substantial progress toward an amicable resolution of all issues and remain engaged in productive discussions," the statement read. "We are optimistic that a final agreement will be reached in the near future."

Representatives for Angela Paxton didn't immediately respond to The Texas Newsroom's requests for comment on Tuesday.

The cancellation comes amid Paxton's bid for the U.S. Senate. Last month, he defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican runoff and will now face Democratic nominee James Talarico in November.

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