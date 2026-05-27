Trump-backed Carlos De La Cruz wins GOP runoff in race that could test Republican redraw of TX-35

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Carlos De La Cruz won the Republican runoff for Texas Congressional District 35 on Tuesday, adding to a growing list of Trump-endorsed Republican candidates who have won key primaries this year.

Supporters gathered at Retama Park in San Antonio as De La Cruz celebrated the win and thanked President Trump for endorsing him.

“His support meant the world to this campaign, and I look forward to working alongside him to deliver for Texas,” De La Cruz said.

The Air Force veteran and conservative activist defeated state Rep. John Lujan in a closely contested runoff after campaigning on border security, government spending and expanding Republican support in South Texas.

The district, heavily redrawn by Republican lawmakers in 2025, now stretches across parts of South and East San Antonio and several surrounding counties. Republicans hope the new map will help shift the longtime Democratic seat further toward the GOP.

“We are going to support small businesses so they can hire and grow, because we want our children to grow roots and then build their future right here in Texas,” De La Cruz said.

Amber Swift of Veterans for America attended the watch party and said she supports De La Cruz because of his work with veterans.

“I can call him during the week to check on several of our veterans, and he'll call me within a week to check on those veterans again,” Swift said. “He will try to do what he can for them. No questions asked.”

De La Cruz now advances to the November general election, where he will face Democrat Johnny Garcia, a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who emerged from a contentious Democratic runoff campaign.

Garcia, who describes himself as a moderate “Blue Dog” Democrat, said his campaign will focus heavily on affordability and rising costs under President Trump.

“You know, we have a president that's focused on ballrooms and not lowering costs,” Garcia said. “We have a president that's focused on war and not putting America first.”

The November matchup is expected to become one of the most closely watched congressional races in Texas and the country, testing whether the Texas GOP’s redistricting effort can hold in a changing political environment.