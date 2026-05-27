Luz Elena Chapa claims narrow victory over Jane Davis in Democratic runoff for Bexar County DA

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Former appellate justice Luz Elena Chapa claimed a narrow victory Tuesday night over longtime prosecutor Jane Davis in the Democratic runoff for Bexar County district attorney.

With all precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Chapa led Davis by fewer than 1,000 votes in the race to replace outgoing District Attorney Joe Gonzales, who did not seek reelection.

Earlier in the evening, before the race was officially called, Chapa said she believed her campaign’s persistence and grassroots support would carry her to victory.

“A lot of grit, tenacity, determination, a mighty force behind me, and a ton of support,” Chapa told TPR.

Chapa campaigned as an outsider who could improve morale and management inside the district attorney’s office, which has faced staffing shortages and criticism over workplace culture.

She said one of her top priorities would be securing additional county funding to strengthen the office.

“Well, it’s making sure that we have funding in place to make sure that we have incredible talent in the DA’s office,” Chapa said. “And, you know, first and foremost we need to change the tone and the culture within the office itself. There’s been a lot of reports on the hostile working environment, and I think that’s why voters wanted change.”

Davis, a longtime prosecutor in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, campaigned heavily on her prosecutorial experience and continuity.

Late Tuesday night, Davis consultant Laura Barberena told the San Antonio Report the campaign likely would not request a recount, though a final decision had not been made.

Chapa will now face Republican Ashley Foster, a former Bexar County prosecutor now practicing civil law, in November.