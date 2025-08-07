Paxton is investigating Beto O'Rourke's political group for funding Democrats who left state

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into whether Beto O'Rourke's political group, Powered by People, is breaking laws by funding Texas Democrats' out-of-state travel attempting to stop the passage of the new Republican-favored congressional maps.

In a press release, Paxton cited The Texas Tribune's reporting on Tuesday that O'Rourke's group is funding the travel and fines for the more than 50 Democrats who left Texas this weekend to shut down the Legislature by depriving the House of a quorum.

The attorney general accused the organization of running a financial influence scheme that convinced Texas Democrats to leave the state, and vowed to investigate "any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto Bribe."

He is using a statute called "request to examine" to demand documents and communications from the organization. While the legal tool has come under scrutiny, the Texas Supreme Court defended its use in a ruling earlier this year.

These Democrats, Paxton's office said, may be breaking Texas law, alleging violations of unspecified statutes relating to campaign expenditures, coercion of public officials and abuse of office.

In a statement, O'Rourke brushed off the investigation.

"The guy impeached for bribery is going after the folks trying to stop the theft of five Congressional seats," he said, before encouraging people to donate to his political group. "Let's stop these thugs before they steal our country."

The Texas House Democratic Caucus declined to comment.

The Tribune first reported Powered by People's leading financial role in the Democrats' quorum break operation, with the George Soros-backed Texas Majority PAC playing a coordinating role in soliciting donations from deep-pocketed party donors. It remains unclear who these donors are.

This investigation is just the latest development in Paxton's attack against Democrats, whose seats he will ask a court to declare vacant if the caucus does not return to Austin by Friday.

Other Republicans have also tried to get in on the action. House Speaker Dustin Burrows signed arrest warrants for the Democrats, enabling state troopers to find lawmakers and compel their attendance should they step foot back in the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to investigate "Texas House Democrats for potential bribery and any other potential legal violations connected to their refusal to appear for a quorum." Abbott on Tuesday also asked the Texas Supreme Court to declare House Democratic leader Gene Wu's seat vacant.

Sen. John Cornyn, meanwhile, sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, requesting the bureau track down and probe lawmakers "who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties."

From The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5