San Antonio swears in new mayor and councilmembers on Wednesday

Texas Public Radio | By Tim Gutierrez
Published June 16, 2025 at 11:38 AM CDT
The City of San Antonio is getting ready to swear in a new mayor and several council members on Wednesday. But before that ceremony can take place, the voting results must be canvassed.

The City Clerk’s office sent a request to the Bexar County Elections Department for the municipal election runoff vote tally. That is the unofficial number of votes cast in four city council races — including District One, D6, D8, D9 — and the mayor’s race.

City officials said they expected to receive the vote count by late Monday. A challenge of the vote is still possible even after the canvassing takes place.

Candidate Kelly Ann Gonzalez, who was narrowly defeated by Ric Galvan in District 6, has yet to concede the race after losing by only 25 votes.

By law, a recount can happen up to three days after the vote is canvassed.

After Wednesday's oath in council chambers, there will be a traditional blessing for the new city leaders at San Fernando Cathedral.

