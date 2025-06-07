Ric Galvan narrowly leads Kelly Ann Gonzalez in race for San Antonio City Council District 6

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Vote tallies in Saturday night's runoff race for San Antonio City Council District 6 showed Ric Galvan with a narrow lead over Kelly Ann Gonzalez.

Galvan had 5,082 votes, and Gonzalez had 5,034 votes.

They ran to fill the seat soon to be vacated by long-time councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda.

Cabello Havrda decided not to continue as a city council representative in her unsuccessful bid for San Antonio Mayor. Gonzalez has worked closely with Cabello Havrda on several issues in the past and recently received her endorsement.

Gonzalez most recently worked for the union that represents City of San Antonio employees. Her priorities included government transparency, better wages and public safety.

Galvan's endorsements included the Democratic Socialists of America as well as council members Adriana Rocha Garcia, Teri Castillo and Marina Alderete Gavito. His platform concentrated on affordable and stable housing, along with growth and sustainability.

Following changes to the San Antonio City Charter last November, winners of council and mayoral elections will have four-year terms. Voters will judge their performances in 2029.