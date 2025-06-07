Ivalis Meza Gonzalez leads Paula McGee in District 8 runoff election

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Early voting numbers in Saturday night's runoff race for San Antonio City Council District 8 showed Ivalis Meza Gonzalez leading over Paula McGee.

By early evening, the vote tally was 6,755 for Ivalis Meza Gonzalez and 5,107 for Paula McGee.

Gonzalez had been outgoing Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s chief of staff and had accrued a slate of endorsements from city and county notables, and police and fire unions.

McGee, an attorney, was largely seen as a conservative candidate to Gonzalez’s progressive views.

District 8 is on the Northwest side, running on either side of I-10 from Loop 410 to Leon Springs, and all the way to Highway 16 on the West Side.