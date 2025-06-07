Sukh Kaur leads Patty Gibbons in early results for San Antonio District 1 runoff

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Early voting numbers in Saturday night's runoff race for San Antonio City Council District 1 showed Sukh Kaur with a significant lead over Patty Gibbons.

By 7 p.m., the early vote tally was 7,566 for Kaur, the incumbent, and 4,230 for Gibbons.

Kaur represents downtown San Antonio and the near North Side. She was first elected in 2023.

The Sikh American educator and realtor is the first South Asian to serve on the City Council.

At her watch party at the Roundabout on Blanco Rd., Kaur said her priorities include affordable housing and helping residents stay in their existing homes. "District 1 is going to continue to grow in size, and quite frankly people are being priced out of the district," said Kaur. "So we have to intentionally build affordable housing."

She also seeks more support for home rehabs and she backs a pilot fencing program to secure animals in neighborhoods.

"We need to figure out how to spay and neuter more [stray dogs and cats], get more fencing built for them and also educate families about options that they have resources in our community," said Kaur.

Gibbons, the current president of the Greater Harmony Hills Neighborhood Association, ran on a platform of street improvements, better lighting and sidewalks, and drainage. She also backed increased support for police to reduce crime. Gibbons also wanted to reduce the city tax rate to provide tax relief.

Kaur was forced into the runoff after finishing first among a crowded field of 10 candidates in the May 3 election but fell just shy of gaining the 50% plus one.