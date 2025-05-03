Edward Mungia will succeed mentor Adriana Rocha Garcia as District 4 councilmember

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Edward Mungia, who has been a San Antonio City Council staffer since 2019, will now be a councilmember representing District 4 on the city’s Southwest side.

The seat opened up when Councilmember Adriana Rocha Garcia announced her campaign for San Antonio mayor.

Mungia has worked with the District 4 office for more than 10 years under former councilmembers, Rey Saldaña and Adriana Rocha Garcia.

He said he was thankful for the experience he gained working for Rocha Garcia: “She was my mentor. ... I'm very thankful for everything she's done for me.”

Mungia started working in local government as an intern under Saldaña in 2015 and was hired shortly after as the constituent services and special projects manager for District 4.

He was a board trustee for the San Antonio Independent School District, and he is currently the director of special projects for District 4.

Mungia said he thought about running for office for years. When the campaign was finally underway, he said he walked door to door and met voters every weekend.

He added that he grew up in the district and felt that his community is “often thought of last” due to low voting turnout. He said he plans to address that.

“The city needs to show my residents that it cares for the residents so that they can turn out more," Mungia added, "and that is just the whole legacy I hope to have in my time [on the] city council."