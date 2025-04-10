Helicopter may soon join drones to patrol areas outside San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is trying to secure a used helicopter from the Texas Department of Public Safety to put into service for his department.

Half a million people live in outer areas of Bexar County, and that's a lot of square miles to patrol by vehicle. And the population is booming in those areas, especially on the far West Side and in some areas of the deep South Side.

Currently, the sheriff's office calls on the San Antonio Police Department or the DPS when a chopper is needed.

When questioned during a meeting this week, Salazar told Precinct 1 County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores that borrowed air assistance can also be pulled away on short notice.

"There have been instances where I have personally been helping with a case or actively engaged in a pursuit or a moving surveillance of some sort and then SAPD will tell us 'we've got to go, one of our officers is engaged in a foot pursuit in another part of town and we've got to go,' " he said.

Precinct 3 County Commissioner Grant Moody, a former Marine fighter pilot, also added an old adage from aviation into the discussion: "two is one and one is none" — pointing out the need for backup aircraft because of the occasional mechanical failures that can arise.

Salazar said all other major sheriff's offices in Texas have a helicopter, and it's time to join them. Bexar is second only to Harris County among major Texas counties when it comes to the number of square miles they cover. There are 1,236 square miles in Bexar County, including San Antonio, and there are 1,777 square miles in Harris County, including Houston.

Salazar believes the chopper can be purchased for a few million dollars. The county would have to pay for upkeep too, and the sheriff is working to get some figures into the next budget cycle for commissioners to consider.

Salazar said San Antonio police, who have a small fleet of choppers, could probably assist his department with estimates on maintenance costs.

The sheriff also said the chopper at first may be housed at a DPS hanger in the area and serviced by a DPS recommended mechanic.