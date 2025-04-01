Public safety is a top priority as San Antonio hosts Final Four weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The local organizing committee for the NCAA Men's Final Four expects at least 100,000 out-of-town visitors for the games at the Alamodome this weekend, they explained on Tuesday.

Public safety during the games was announced as a top priority during a news conference at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Thousands of locals are also expected for the games and fun side events, like Fan Fest and the Music Festival.

Committee Executive Director Elena Wells said fans should download the Final Four app for all they need to know.

There is no public parking at the Alamodome all weekend. Ride shares and VIA are the way to go. "VIA Park and Ride will offer service from Crossroads and Blossom Athletic Center, Friday through Sunday, for just $2.60 round trip. You can't beat that," Wells said.

John-Paul Garrigues / SALOC San Antonio Police Chief William McManus speaks at Final Four news conference at the convention center on April 4, 2025.

Police Chief William McManus said all purses, bags, and backpacks must be see-through at all official NCAA events. He added that the police have taken steps to prevent "vehicle intrusions" into crowds.

He said security planning began a year ago, and his department is ready along with others in charge of safety.

But he had this request for the public: "We don't do as good a job unless the public participates in helping us keep everybody safe, so when you see something, if you see something, make sure you notify a police officer."

SALOC Map of Final Four weekend events

Fire Chief Valerie Frausto said her department will be keeping one eye on the spring weather and one eye on the largest outdoor crowd expected — the one at the music festival.

"And the crowd will obviously ebb and flow but we're going to keep a close eye and stay abreast of the capacity."

Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, and Pitbull headline the festival at Tower Park at Hemisfair.

John-Paul Garrigues / SALOC San Antonio Fire Chief Valerie Frausto speaks at Final Four news conference on April 1, 2025

First aid measures and emergency services will be readily available for the crowds across downtown, and Frausto said such events usually cause a spike in 911 calls for fire or EMS.

Frausto also said they are in contact with the National Weather Service, which reported there is a moderate chance of showers on Friday and Saturday. The high on Friday will be around 90, and the high on Saturday around 80.