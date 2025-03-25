Bexar County commissioners declare drug overdoses a public health crisis

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners declared on Tuesday that drug overdoses in the county represented a public health crisis.

County Public Health Director Andrea Guerrero-Guajardo explained that "our Bexar County medical examiner reports that in 2023, opioids specifically were involved in more than 40% of deaths that came through her office."

Commissioners also approved an agreement with the city that will eventually see a combined $200,000 applied to harm reduction strategies, such as the distribution of overdose reversal drugs to first responders.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Bexar County commissioners pose on Tuesday, March 25, after approving a proclamation that called drug overdoses a public health threat.

Bexar County won $290 million in a 2018 lawsuit against drug manufacturers during the national opioid crisis. The money is being plowed into local prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery.

Commissioners on Tuesday also approved a $1.9 million agreement with San Antonio Lifetime Recovery to provide inpatient and outpatient services for adults participating in the Alternatives to Incarceration Program through Sept. 30, 2025.

During a presentation on that funding, commissioners learned that methamphetamines and alcohol are also drugs of choice locally among substance abusers, along with opioids — and there are often cross-addictions to treat.

County Sheriff Javier Salazar during a separate presentation also said the mixing of drugs is a local problem, telling commissioners of a suspect arrested in Precinct 1 two weeks ago for allegedly using a "concrete mixer to store and possibly mix" meth and heroin.