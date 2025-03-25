Bexar County commissioners declare drug overdoses a public health crisis
Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.
Bexar County commissioners declared on Tuesday that drug overdoses in the county represented a public health crisis.
County Public Health Director Andrea Guerrero-Guajardo explained that "our Bexar County medical examiner reports that in 2023, opioids specifically were involved in more than 40% of deaths that came through her office."
Commissioners also approved an agreement with the city that will eventually see a combined $200,000 applied to harm reduction strategies, such as the distribution of overdose reversal drugs to first responders.
Bexar County won $290 million in a 2018 lawsuit against drug manufacturers during the national opioid crisis. The money is being plowed into local prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery.
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved a $1.9 million agreement with San Antonio Lifetime Recovery to provide inpatient and outpatient services for adults participating in the Alternatives to Incarceration Program through Sept. 30, 2025.
During a presentation on that funding, commissioners learned that methamphetamines and alcohol are also drugs of choice locally among substance abusers, along with opioids — and there are often cross-addictions to treat.
County Sheriff Javier Salazar during a separate presentation also said the mixing of drugs is a local problem, telling commissioners of a suspect arrested in Precinct 1 two weeks ago for allegedly using a "concrete mixer to store and possibly mix" meth and heroin.