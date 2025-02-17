'Not my Presidents Day' protesters gather at San Antonio City Hall

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Around 250 protestors turned out at San Antonio City Hall on Monday to call on Congress to stand up to an overreaching President Trump.

There were chants of "Stop the coup" and "Trump and Musk have got to go.”

Musk runs the Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump administration.

Protestor Thomas Lee said Congress is not using its constitutional powers to check Trump's targeting of federal workers and agencies for elimination.

"Congress is sitting and not doing anything to defend the Constitution. And Congress is giving away its rights. And those rights are our rights," Lee added.

Protestor Daniel Gamboa believed Trump's actions will end up before the U.S. Supreme Court, just where the White House wants them — expecting rulings in its favor.

"I think we have 180 days — that's what Project 2025 says. We have a limited amount of time before all is lost,” he said.

The protest was one of dozens organized around the country at state capitols and government buildings in opposition to policies enacted by the president.

JoAnn Saldaña of San Antonio said she was among the crowds to protest just about everything the Trump administration has put forward.

“Starting with letting oligarchs decide what is best for the people,” she said. “We did not vote for Elon Musk. I didn’t vote for Trump. He’s the president of the people, but he’s only the president of billionaires, and I want to stand up for the people.”

Passing motorists also offered the occasional honk to show their support for the sign-waving protestors on the sidewalk.