After weeks of chaos, the future is uncertain for thousands of federal workers

Across the country and around the world, tens of thousands of federal workers face uncertainty amid an unprecedented reduction and restructuring of the federal workforce.

President Donald Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders — freezing hiring, ordering teleworkers back to the office, reclassifying employees and dismantling wide-ranging DEI programs.

What will mass layoffs mean for federal workers and the government services they provide?

