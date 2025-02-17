© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After weeks of chaos, the future is uncertain for thousands of federal workers

Published February 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM CST
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 4: A demonstrator holds up a sign during a rally in front of the U.S. Treasury Department in protest of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency on February 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)
Anna Rose Layden
/
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 4: A demonstrator holds up a sign during a rally in front of the U.S. Treasury Department in protest of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency on February 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

Across the country and around the world, tens of thousands of federal workers face uncertainty amid an unprecedented reduction and restructuring of the federal workforce.

President Donald Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders — freezing hiring, ordering teleworkers back to the office, reclassifying employees and dismantling wide-ranging DEI programs.

What will mass layoffs mean for federal workers and the government services they provide?

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org. Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Government/Politics Top StoriesNational StoriesTrump Administration