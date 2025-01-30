Councilmember Alderete Gavito aims to lower speed limits on some San Antonio streets

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A San Antonio councilmember filed a Council Consideration Request that aims to lower speed limits on some San Antonio residential streets.

The proposal by Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito would lower the default speed limits from 30 miles per hour to 25, with a priority in neighborhoods within a quarter-mile radius of schools, community centers, and parks.

“Our neighborhoods should be places where people feel safe and comfortable — not where speeding cars put others at risk,” she said in a statement. "This change is a common-sense solution that prioritizes people over speed.”

Alderete Gavito cited research from the National Traffic Safety Board that shows lower speed limits may decrease the chances of fatalities.

She also said the proposal would ease the burden on emergency responders — slower speeds lead to fewer crashes and injuries.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe walking, biking, or simply enjoying their community,” Alderete Gavito added in the statement. “A small reduction in speed can mean the difference between a close call and a tragedy.”

The statement also explained that the "proposal is backed by Councilmembers Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, Teri Castillo, John Courage, and Marc Whyte, who have signed on in support of the measure."