Bexar County residents invited to town hall meetings to discuss proposed Spurs arena

Bexar County commissioners this week took no action to place a downtown Spurs arena before voters in May. But Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert wants to hear from the voters directly.

Calvert called for two town hall meetings to hear the opinions of residents on the matter. The pair of town hall meetings are planned at Freeman Coliseum.

Both meetings are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, the first on Jan. 25 and the second on Feb. 1.

Calvert said commissioners put off a vote on the downtown arena proposal because more needs to be understood about the project's total cost, funding method, and long-term implications.

"This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring we have all the necessary details and robust community input before moving forward," he said in a statement.

He said the future of the East Side Frost Bank Center, where the Spurs now play, also needs to be examined.

Calvert said the center and coliseum grounds need to remain revenue generating assets for the surrounding community.

Both facilities are located in Calvert's precinct.

Those wanting to take part in the town hall meetings are encouraged to RSVP at jonathon.holler@bexar.org or sign up on Facebook.

Correction: A previous version of this report misstated who has invited residents to the town halls. It was Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert.