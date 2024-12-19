Gov. Greg Abbott announces more than $500 million in public safety grants

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday over $500 million in grants for public safety programs throughout the state, including assistance for victims of crime, border security, law enforcement and anti-human trafficking efforts.

"These public safety grants will provide critical funding to strengthen Texas agencies and organizations as they work to secure the border, prevent human trafficking, ensure justice for victims, and protect Texans from dangerous criminals and violence.” Abbott said in a statement. “With this $500 million in grant funding, we will continue to build a safer Texas for all."

The funds are disbursed through hundreds of individual grants by the Public Safety Office within the governor’s office. Recipients include local police departments, nonprofit organizations focused on deterring crime, district attorney offices and state agencies, among others.

The plurality of the funds, $194.9 million, will go toward various services helping victims of crime and violence against women. Over 500 grant awards will go to programs servicing victims of crime.

Another $55.7 million will go toward projects aiding Operation Lone Star, the state’s initiative to harden the southern border. Nearly 90 grant awards will go to projects that “enhance interagency border security operations,” including “facilitation of directed actions to deter and interdict criminal activity,” according to Abbott’s announcement.

Over 300 grants totalling more than $56.5 million will go toward anti-terrorism priorities. The grants will fund equipment, training and planning by local, regional and state agencies.

Other grant recipients will use the money to finance body cameras for police officers, aid fire departments near the southern border with equipment, fund mental health services for at-risk youth and support security for houses of worship.

The grants come from a combination of state and federal funds. Organizations are able to apply for grants through the Public Safety Office’s online portal.

The Public Safety Office is within the governor’s office and administers grants for public safety. It is separate from the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is responsible for statewide law enforcement and is overseen by a commission of appointed members confirmed by the state Senate.

