County expected to pass resolution against San Antonio ICE facility

Bexar County commissioners are expected to approve a resolution expressing strong opposition to an ICE processing and detention facility in San Antonio.

Commissioners meet on the second floor of the county courthouse on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The resolution against the facility calls for ICE to be transparent about any local facilities it operates and take into consideration the voice of Bexar County residents.

The resolution points out commissioners are responsible for protecting public health and constitutional governance in the county, and in doing so, calls for ICE to follow federal standards and the constitution as it relates to detainee health, safety, due process, and access to counsel.

The resolution adds ICE facilities have seen unsafe conditions, rotten food, inadequate medical care, and disease.

"ICE detention facilities have experienced measles outbreaks and other infectious disease incidents, creating risks to detainees, staff, surrounding communities, and local public health resources, and measles is known to cause severe and lasting medical complications," the resolution states.

The Department of Homeland Security recently purchased a nearly 640,000-square-foot facility on the East Side, which is six times the size of a typical Walmart.

News reports about the purchase sparked several protests, including some large gatherings downtown.

The state of Texas is home to the largest number of immigration detention and processing facilities in the nation, according to county officials.