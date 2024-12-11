Bexar County commissioners welcome dog to cheer traumatized kids, OK ban on some fireworks

Bexar County commissioners welcomed a dog named Rosalie into county service on Tuesday.

The Labrador retriever will be used to soothe traumatized children going through the court system, such as those at the center of custody disputes.

The nonprofit Canine Companions assigned the lovable dark black pooch to the Bexar County Children's Court after a rigorous application process.

Civil District Court Judge Nicole Garza told commissioners that the well-trained dog knows more than 300 commands, including opening and closing doors, pulling wagons, and even waving hello.

"In the short time she's been with us, we have seen Rosalie's magical powers transform an anxious child into a more confident one. We have seen her soothe crying children by waving hello."

Commissioners posed for a photo with Rosalie, which County Judge Peter Sakai joked was the county's new employee.

Canine Companions has trained and placed more than 7,000 service dog teams since its inception in 1975, according to its website Home - Canine Companions.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved the restriction of certain fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county because of drought conditions.

Deputy Chief Fire Marshal John Ortega told commissioners the 90-day order is very limited in scope.

"It only restricts two specific types of fireworks, and those are skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins," he said.

All other legally sold consumer fireworks can still be used.

Violators face a fine of up to $500.

All fireworks are banned within San Antonio city limits.

The San Antonio area's lingering drought has seen little rain relief as the weather cools. The city's rainfall deficit for the year is nearly eight inches below average. Only 23 inches of rain has fallen at San Antonio International Airport as 2024 comes to an end.