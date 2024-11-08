Bexar County Democratic Party chair resigns to pursue new paths

Bexar County Democratic Chair Monica Ramirez Alcántara announced her resignation Friday morning in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the statement, she said her decision was made solely off her desire to help the voters of Bexar in a different manner.

“I'm not walking to away and not wanting to roll up my sleeves and still make sure that, you know, we are calling and talking to voters to still go out to vote,” she told TPR. “So I still will be helping in the background.”

Alcántara's resignation comes on the same day as the chairman of the Texas Democrats, Gilberto Hinojosa, announced that he will resign from his longtime tenure. His announcement comes the day after he apologized for saying immigration and transgender issues adversely affected Democrats at the polls. He made the remarks in an interview with The Texas Newsroom on the morning after Election Day .

Alcántara said her own decision to resign had nothing to do with the hard hits the Democratic Party took during Election Day.

“In Bexar County, you know, we won 54% of the Democratic votes when our surrounding counties were hit pretty hard,” Alcántara said. “With this red wave coming in, you know, Bexar County fared fairly well, meaning we were able to hold our own and remain blue again.”

In a sea of red counties, especially in South Texas, Bexar County has consistently remained blue — though this year with record voter registration, Bexar didn't reach expected levels in terms of how many voters actually came out.

In the statement from X, Alcántara noted the accomplishments the party has made since she took the position in 2018.

She noted the successfully managed elections, the $2 million raised in support of Democratic outreach efforts to aid in electing Democrats in nearly all county-wide offices and implementation of strategies that kept Bexar County blue.

She added that she is asking the members of the County Executive Committee to elect Terri Flores Lopez as the new county chair, and said she had confidence in her abilities to lead the party to new heights.

“She has been working along many election cycles trying to get candidates elected,” Alcántara explained. “I believe that she is well on her way or set up to be able to come into the party and kind of take it into still pushing the party forward.”

Alcántara said this isn’t the end of her journey — she plans to run for district clerk.