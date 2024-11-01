Cold front to create pleasant Election Day in San Antonio; some school districts to close for voting

A cold front is expected to blow into South Texas on Monday night, dropping daytime highs for the week into the 70s.

While the cold front could trigger some showers on Monday night in San Antonio, Election Day on Tuesday appears to be almost picture perfect. The high should hover in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies overhead and light breezes.

Some of the hundreds of Election Day sites across Bexar County offer more shade than others, so it may be a good idea to bring an umbrella for sun protection.

Long lines are expected at polling sites on Election Day. County election officials have said 200,000 could vote in-person next Tuesday.

Voting hours on Election Day are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters who live inside San Antonio city limits can speed up their voting time by studying six city charter amendments in advance, either at TPR.org or with a sample ballot available at polling sites.

Some school districts have chosen to give students the day off on Election Day and are considered closed.

Closed school districts include East Central, Harlandale, Northeast, Northside, Judson, and Southwest.

Idea Public Schools will also be closed on Tuesday.