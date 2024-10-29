Bexar County commissioner touts county's new online transparency

Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody on Tuesday unveiled a new transparency dashboard for county government powered by ClearGov.

The online platform gives residents and researchers access to details about the county budget and county operations.

The new transparency dashboard can be found here and on the web pages of Moody and County Judge Peter Sakai.

County officials said the dashboard aims to foster a better understanding of the county's financial health and priorities.

"I am thrilled to introduce this new tool that will enhance transparency and empower our community to be more informed about how their tax dollars are being spent." Moody said. "By leveraging technology and providing easy access to financial data, we are reinforcing our commitment to open and accountable governance."

County officials said the platform is user-friendly and interactive, making it easy for users to navigate and understand the information presented.

For more information about the new transparency dashboard, visit bexar.org.