© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election 2024: The Courts

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published October 21, 2024 at 10:04 AM CDT
Pixabay

THE COURTS

The Texas Supreme Court

Analysis: Three incumbents on the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court face opposition from Democrats, who see the election as a vehicle to challenge the state's abortion ban.

With abortion as a spotlight issue, three Democrats are running to unseat three Republican incumbents in the Texas Supreme Court this November.
Government/Politics
Can ire over abortion ban finally put a Democrat on the Texas Supreme Court?
Eleanor Klibanoff | The Texas Tribune
Three Republican incumbents are being targeted for their role in recent abortion rulings by a new Democratic political action committee.

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

  • Jimmy Blacklock (R)
  • Dasean Jones (D)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

  • John Devine (R)
  • Christine Vinh Weems (D)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

  • Jane Bland (R)
  • Bonnie Lee Goldstein (D)
  • J. David Roberson

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Analysis: Texas has two high courts. The Supreme Court handles civil cases, and the Criminal Court of Appeals handles criminal cases.

All nine seats are held by Republicans but there are three open races because three GOP incumbents lost their primaries after being targeted by Attorney General Ken Paxton over a ruling that his office must get permission from county prosecutors to go after alleged cases of voter fraud.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has repeatedly ruled in favor of Robert Roberson's execution, but Election Day could change that outcome if the court chooses to take up the case again in the future.
Government/Politics
After Roberson ruling, upcoming Court of Criminal Appeals election in the spotlight
Eleanor Klibanoff | The Texas Tribune
Three of the five judges who allowed Robert Roberson’s execution to proceed will be leaving the court after Paxton-backed primary challenges.

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

  • David J. Schenck (R)
  • Holly Taylor (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

  • Gina Parker (R)
  • Nancy Mulder (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8

  • Lee Finley (R)
  • Chika Anyiam (D)

Fourth Court of Appeals

Analysis: The Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio has intermediate appellate jurisdiction of both civil and criminal cases appealed from lower courts in 32 counties in South and Central Texas.

Democrats hold six of the seven seats, with three seats being challenged by Republicans.

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

  • Velia J. Meza (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

  • Todd McCray (R)
  • Cynthia Marie Chapa (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 4

  • Lori Massey Brissette (R)
  • Luz Elena Chapa (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 5

  • Adrian Spears (R)
  • Liza A. Rodriguez (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 7

  • Lori I. Valenzuela (R)
Government/Politics
Where, when and how to vote in the November 2024 election in San Antonio
TPR Staff
Early voting ends on Friday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Bexar County District Courts:

Analysis: Bexar County's district court judge seats are all held by Democrats. The candidates on the ballot are all running unopposed.

District Judge, 37th Judicial District

  • Nicole Garza (D)

District Judge, 57th Judicial District

  • Antonia "Toni" Arteaga (D)

District Judge, 73rd Judicial District

  • Elizabeth Martinez (D)

District Judge, 131st Judicial District

  • Norma Gonzales (D)

District Judge, 166th Judicial District

  • Laura Salinas (D)

District Judge, 175th Judicial District

  • Catherine Torres-Stahl (D)

District Judge, 379th Judicial District

  • Ron Rangel (D)

District Judge, 386th Judicial District

  • Jacqueline "Jackie" Valdes (D)

District Judge, 399th Judicial District

  • Frank J. Castro (D)

District Judge, 407th Judicial District

  • Tina Torres (D)

District Judge, 408th Judicial District

  • Angelica Jimenez (D)

District Judge, 438th Judicial District

  • Rosie Alvarado (D)
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Government/Politics Election 2024Appeals CourtTexas Supreme Court
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff