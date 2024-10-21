Election 2024: The Courts
THE COURTS
The Texas Supreme Court
Analysis: Three incumbents on the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court face opposition from Democrats, who see the election as a vehicle to challenge the state's abortion ban.
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2
- Jimmy Blacklock (R)
- Dasean Jones (D)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4
- John Devine (R)
- Christine Vinh Weems (D)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
- Jane Bland (R)
- Bonnie Lee Goldstein (D)
- J. David Roberson
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
Analysis: Texas has two high courts. The Supreme Court handles civil cases, and the Criminal Court of Appeals handles criminal cases.
All nine seats are held by Republicans but there are three open races because three GOP incumbents lost their primaries after being targeted by Attorney General Ken Paxton over a ruling that his office must get permission from county prosecutors to go after alleged cases of voter fraud.
Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
- David J. Schenck (R)
- Holly Taylor (D)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7
- Gina Parker (R)
- Nancy Mulder (D)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8
- Lee Finley (R)
- Chika Anyiam (D)
Fourth Court of Appeals
Analysis: The Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio has intermediate appellate jurisdiction of both civil and criminal cases appealed from lower courts in 32 counties in South and Central Texas.
Democrats hold six of the seven seats, with three seats being challenged by Republicans.
Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
- Velia J. Meza (D)
Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
- Todd McCray (R)
- Cynthia Marie Chapa (D)
Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 4
- Lori Massey Brissette (R)
- Luz Elena Chapa (D)
Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 5
- Adrian Spears (R)
- Liza A. Rodriguez (D)
Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 7
- Lori I. Valenzuela (R)
Bexar County District Courts:
Analysis: Bexar County's district court judge seats are all held by Democrats. The candidates on the ballot are all running unopposed.
District Judge, 37th Judicial District
- Nicole Garza (D)
District Judge, 57th Judicial District
- Antonia "Toni" Arteaga (D)
District Judge, 73rd Judicial District
- Elizabeth Martinez (D)
District Judge, 131st Judicial District
- Norma Gonzales (D)
District Judge, 166th Judicial District
- Laura Salinas (D)
District Judge, 175th Judicial District
- Catherine Torres-Stahl (D)
District Judge, 379th Judicial District
- Ron Rangel (D)
District Judge, 386th Judicial District
- Jacqueline "Jackie" Valdes (D)
District Judge, 399th Judicial District
- Frank J. Castro (D)
District Judge, 407th Judicial District
- Tina Torres (D)
District Judge, 408th Judicial District
- Angelica Jimenez (D)
District Judge, 438th Judicial District
- Rosie Alvarado (D)