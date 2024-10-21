Election 2024: The Courts

THE COURTS

The Texas Supreme Court

Analysis: Three incumbents on the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court face opposition from Democrats, who see the election as a vehicle to challenge the state's abortion ban.

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

Jimmy Blacklock (R)

Dasean Jones (D)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

John Devine (R)

Christine Vinh Weems (D)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Jane Bland (R)

Bonnie Lee Goldstein (D)

J. David Roberson

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Analysis: Texas has two high courts. The Supreme Court handles civil cases, and the Criminal Court of Appeals handles criminal cases.

All nine seats are held by Republicans but there are three open races because three GOP incumbents lost their primaries after being targeted by Attorney General Ken Paxton over a ruling that his office must get permission from county prosecutors to go after alleged cases of voter fraud.

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

David J. Schenck (R)

Holly Taylor (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

Gina Parker (R)

Nancy Mulder (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8

Lee Finley (R)

Chika Anyiam (D)

Fourth Court of Appeals

Analysis: The Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio has intermediate appellate jurisdiction of both civil and criminal cases appealed from lower courts in 32 counties in South and Central Texas.

Democrats hold six of the seven seats, with three seats being challenged by Republicans.

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Velia J. Meza (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Todd McCray (R)

Cynthia Marie Chapa (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Lori Massey Brissette (R)

Luz Elena Chapa (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 5

Adrian Spears (R)

Liza A. Rodriguez (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 7

Lori I. Valenzuela (R)

Bexar County District Courts:

Analysis: Bexar County's district court judge seats are all held by Democrats. The candidates on the ballot are all running unopposed.

District Judge, 37th Judicial District

Nicole Garza (D)

District Judge, 57th Judicial District

Antonia "Toni" Arteaga (D)

District Judge, 73rd Judicial District

Elizabeth Martinez (D)

District Judge, 131st Judicial District

Norma Gonzales (D)

District Judge, 166th Judicial District

Laura Salinas (D)

District Judge, 175th Judicial District

Catherine Torres-Stahl (D)

District Judge, 379th Judicial District

Ron Rangel (D)

District Judge, 386th Judicial District

Jacqueline "Jackie" Valdes (D)

District Judge, 399th Judicial District

Frank J. Castro (D)

District Judge, 407th Judicial District

Tina Torres (D)

District Judge, 408th Judicial District

Angelica Jimenez (D)

District Judge, 438th Judicial District

Rosie Alvarado (D)