Biden and Trump will debate tonight. Follow NPR for live coverage

President Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to take the stage tonight at 8 p.m. for the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election.

The 90-minute debate, hosted by CNN in the network's Atlanta studios, takes place months earlier than usual and with a new set of rules, including no live audience. The rules also state that microphones be muted unless a candidate is directed to speak, and the candidates may not bring prewritten notes or props. The debate will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

You can follow NPR's live blog for updates, as well as to watch the livestream that CNN is making available to outside media organizations. That stream will include CNN's commercials and branding; NPR.org will carry that livestream as a public service. NPR will be providing live special CNN debate coverage on air at 8 p.m. with analysis to follow. Go to NPR.org to tune in, stream it on many public radio stations or listen on the NPR app.

