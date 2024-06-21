City Council okays spay and neuter clinics for East and West Sides

The San Antonio City Council has green-lighted five-year lease agreements for spay and neuter clinics on the East and West Sides.

The East Side clinic space is located at 1604 S. New Braunfels Avenue in the Denver Heights neighborhood.

District 2 Councilmember McKee-Rodriguez welcomed the council vote on the clinic for his part of the city where loose animals are a big problem.

“From the beginning of my tenure as councilmember, addressing animal welfare concerns and supporting our Animal Care Services department remains one of my most pressing priorities," he said.

"Today is the first major concrete step in a years-long push to open and operate a spay/neuter clinic right to the heart of the East Side for more accessible services for our neighborhoods that especially face stray and roaming animal issues," McKee-Rodriguez added.

He also thanked Animal Care Services on the leased clinic project.

A second five-year lease agreement for a spay/neuter clinic was also approved by the city council on Thursday for the Las Palmas area on the near West Side.

City officials hope the clinics will make it more convenient for residents to spay and neuter their pets to help control the city's animal population.

To learn more about SAACS’ spay/neuter services, visit the City’s website.

