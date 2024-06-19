© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Most water service restored after SAWS cut off more than 600 apartment units due to landlords' nonpayment

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios
Published June 19, 2024 at 1:32 PM CDT

Water service was cut off from more than 600 apartment units in San Antonio on Tuesday due to non-payment from property owners. Water has now returned to most complexes but at least one remains without service.

The four apartment complexes are Rosewood Apartments, Serenity Residences, Westwood Plaza, and an eight unit complex on Magnolia.

The complex owners owed close to a collective $300,000 to the San Antonio Water System — at no fault to the tenants.

SAWS Communications Director Anne Hayden told TPR that the utility had made several attempts to have the property owners or managers make arrangements.

“These are commercial business owners. We came to a point where it wasn’t fair to our other customers to be underwriting these businesses,” she said.

The water was off for about half a day Tuesday before it was turned back on after payment arrangements had been made for three complexes.

However, the owner of an eight unit complex has not made arrangements and that building's tenants remains without water.

