Bexar County commissioners approve nearly $3B county budget without property tax increase

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $3 billion balanced county budget without increasing property taxes.

It's the 29th year the commissioners court has adopted a budget without increasing the property tax rate due to tax revenue from new home and business developments.

The current property tax rate is nearly 30 cents per $100 valuation.

“I’m delighted to have my priorities reflected in the first budget passed by the Bexar County Commissioners Court since I was elected County Judge. Public safety, public health and economic development are critically important to everyone in Bexar County and this budget reflects those priorities,” said Peter Sakai, Bexar County judge.

He added that he was committed to revising the budget process and streamlining the procedures the court uses to enhance effectiveness.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert this week leveled charges the budget was full of disparities as far as his East Bexar County precinct was concerned. He abstained on the budget vote.

Public safety

The new spending plan includes funding for 50 law enforcement positions. More than $3 million was allocated to pay for 36 law enforcement patrol deputies, six sergeants, and eight investigators.

Sixteen additional deputy constable positions — four for each of the four precincts at a cost of more than $2 million — were also created. Two additional deputy constables are proposed for Bexar County Precinct 4 to augment security and law enforcement services at the Juvenile Justice Academy.

Capital projects

Commissioners identified 55 key capital improvement projects to enhance and expand existing services at a cost of more than $88 million.

Ten million was allocated for improvements for the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the integrated combat support agency for the Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services. The funding — combined with state and City of San Antonio funding — is for the relocation of the DHA headquarters to Bexar County.

Parks

Three million dollars was budgeted for a new county park in Precinct 1 in northwest Bexar County. It will be developed off Talley Road.

County satellite office

More than $4 million was allocated for a new satellite office in Precinct 2. It will help serve a broad swath of West and Northwest San Antonio represented by Commissioner Justin Rodriguez.