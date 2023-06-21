Commissioners approve gap loan for Cattleman Square Lofts downtown

Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $3 million dollar loan to bridge a funding gap to help the non-profit Alamo Community Group construct the Cattleman Square Lofts, bringing affordable housing to entry level workers downtown.

Fifteen percent of the 138 lofts at 811 West Houston Street will be offered to those earning 30% of the area median income, while 85% will be reserved for those earning 60% of the area media income. The AMI for the San Antonio area for a family of four is $56,800, according to the county.

Michael Shackelford, the director of policy for Alamo Community Group, did the math on the monthly rents for commissioners.

He said at 30% AMI, a studio apartment in the lofts will be as low as $399 up to around $1,000 for a two bedroom.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, who represents the near West Side where the lofts will be located, said affordable housing should be considered a part of public safety.

"It's not just policing that's public safety, it's increasing affordable, stable housing for people in those communities that need it, right? That's all public safety as well," he said.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert praised the project and said he wanted to see more projects like it on the East Side.

Bexar County's recent red hot housing market, inflation, rising interest rates, and rising construction costs have put affordable housing out of the reach of many residents, especially downtown.

Some local city and county leaders have questioned the true affordability of popular downtown living, even in some projects they have backed that have AMI discounts — perhaps because some affordability is better than no affordability. But Cattleman Square rental rates seem aligned between AMI rent discounts and local incomes.

The Alamo Community Group reports ground should be broken on the project this summer and it will take 18 months to complete.

In other action:

Commissioners approved a $300,000 grant under the American Rescue Plan Act to the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center to keep more near West Side residents in their homes. The grassroots, community-based social justice organization will use the funding to renovate dilapidated homes targeted for demolition and make repairs to others. It plans to renovate 42 homes. Nine homes will be renovated and rented by the center to ensure future neighborhood affordability.

Sheriff Javier Salazar told commissioners he expected overtime costs to staff the jail to continue as recruitment of detention officers and deputies remains very competitive. Salazar said sheriffs at recent state and national conventions all expressed concerns over staffing. The sheriff said new state legislation which he pushed for will make it easier for former military service men and women to be certified to fill positions within his department. A large jail population has helped drive up overtime staffing costs to tens-of-millions of dollars each year.

Commissioners also recognized by proclamation June as Pride Month.