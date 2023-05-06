Nirenberg wins final term as San Antonio mayor with voter approval

San Antonio voters granted Mayor Ron Nirenberg a fourth and final term with 61% of the vote on Saturday.

It affords him the chance to continue the progress and complete the projects he started since he became mayor in 2017 -- an opportunity not afforded to all previous mayors, who have been either unseated or not fulfilled a full eight years in office.

The projects include an affordable housing initiative, job training, and a major push to increase transportation options -- all in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, which took up about half of his term and set back some of those projects.

Nirenberg said his goal was to see these projects through.

“I’m very happy to be mayor of San Antonio at a time when San Antonians together have rallied to finally break the cycles of generational poverty that have gripped this city for a very long time," he said. "That’s done through education. That’s done through good jobs -- good paying jobs -- [and by] creating those jobs. That’s done through housing opportunity."

Nirenberg said he believes the work done over the last six years has been significant.

"I do believe when history is finally written," he added, "it will be an inflection point for this city when we became a city that put more equitable opportunity, where families can thrive no matter what part of town they live on."

Nirenberg, with his wife and son at his side, thanked his family and supporters who have seen his ten year political career flourish since becoming a councilman in 2013 in the District 8 seat.

If he completes his final two years in office, he will be among the longest serving mayors in San Antonio’s history.