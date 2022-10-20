Outgoing GOP county commissioner comments on county judge's race, political future

The county's only Republican County Commissioner who leaves office at the end of December, spoke to Texas Public Radio about the GOP chances to win the county judge's race and her own political future.

Precinct 3 County Commissioner Marialyn Barnard was appointed in January by County Judge Nelson Wolff to complete the unexpired term of Trish DeBerry, who is now running for county judge against Democrat and former State District Judge Peter Sakai.

Barnard shared her thoughts on the chances of a Republican winning the judge's race.

"Bexar County, it's a tough county I think, in general, for Republicans just because we see the demographics. I believe Republicans can win, but it's definitely an uphill battle," she said.

Barnard said her greatest accomplishment while in office was meaningful property tax relief for Bexar County residents.

"The homestead exemption is at the max statutory limit of 20% for all of Bexar County, but that was my baby that I pushed through," she said.

Barnard's term ends at midnight on December 31st.

Democrat Susan Korbel and Republican Grant Moody are candidates for County Commissioner Precinct 3. Moody is hoping to keep the traditionally Republican precinct red on Nov. 8. The diamond-shaped precinct covers all of Bexar County, north of Loop 410 to the county line, and is bordered by Bandera Road to the west and nearly to Loop 1604 on the East.

It includes affluent communities including Castle Hills, the Dominion, Fair Oaks Ranch, Hollywood Park, Shavano Park, and Stone Oak.

Barnard, who was appointed as a Justice to the 4th Court of appeals by Governor Rick Perry and the re-elected twice, says she has loved her time in public office.

She said she may run again for public office in 2024.

Texas Public Radio interviewed Barnard this week at the groundbreaking of a 418-million-dollar expansion of the I-10/Loop 1604 interchange and the far Northwest Side. She said the improvements are badly needed to improve traffic flow in the fastest-growing county precinct. She says there has been a lot of economic development along I-10 through the Northwest Side.

She said it will also improve access to the University of Texas at San Antonio.

