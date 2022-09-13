Bexar County Commissioners approve $2.8 billion budget without raising property tax rate

Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.8 billion budget without raising the property tax rate.

Holding the line on property taxes and a previously approved 20% homestead tax exemption by commissioners will provide some relief to taxpayers. The property tax rate for the coming year holds steady at 29 cents per $100 valuation.

It was the last budget for outgoing Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff who praised the homestead exemption put forth by Commissioner Marialyn Barnard.

"That was a very, very significant move that will make a big, big difference for everyone who is in their home, wants to stay in their home and protect their investment," Wolff said

The first county budget approved by Wolff on Sept. 11, 2001 was worth $546 million. Today's budget is five times that.

Commissioner Tommy Calvert praised Wolff's budget decisions over the past 20 years that have left the county more progressive.

The new budget and new civilian positions will allow for 34 additional deputies to be put on patrol in rapidly growing unincorporated areas of the county. It also adds 17 staffers to the swamped district attorney's office. The spending plan takes effect on Oct. 1.

In other action, a coalition of groups on Tuesday asked Bexar County Commissioners to approve a resolution declaring the county an abortion rights sanctuary.

One resident spoke against such a resolution, which would not be legally binding. But District Attorney Joe Gonzales told the coalition there is no danger of mass prosecutions in Bexar County over abortions.

"I see no justice in prosecuting either women who choose to make personal health care decisions or the medical providers who support them in that decision," Gonzales said.

The judge, the DA, the county's legislative director, and the leader of abortion rights coalition are expected to meet to discuss a legislative solution on the issue.