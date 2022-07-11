First Lady Jill Biden speaks at San Antonio gathering of Latino civil rights organization

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke on Monday in San Antonio at the annual conference of the largest Latino civil rights organization in the U.S.

Biden told the luncheon crowd at UnidosUS 2022 at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk hotel that President Biden on Monday signed the bi-partisan Safer Communities Act into law.

She said it's the most significant gun safety law in 30 years, and that her husband intends to do more.

"He will do everything he can to call on Congress to act, including on measures to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines," she said.

The First Lady recalled that when she left Robb Elementary School in Uvalde after the mass shooting many people yelled "do something." She

said she is proud the president has done something.

Biden told the audience that the White House needs Latino support as members of Congress refuse to act on legislation that most Americans want to see passed.

"A ban on guns that only belong on the battlefield. The right to make our own decisions about our own bodies," she said to some of the loudest applause during her speech.

She said Latinos were right to vote for her husband two years ago, but there is more work to be done. She touted his record on behalf of Latinos, pointing out that he appointed Latinos to high office, provided COVID-19 relief funds and vaccines to Latino communities, boosted Latino small businesses and cut child poverty in half.

She said the Latino community is unique, just like San Antonio's breakfast tacos, which generated a few laughs from the crowd.