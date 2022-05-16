Primary runoff voter guide for the San Antonio area

When: Early voting for the primary runoff elections last from May 16-20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Vote centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Bexar County Justice Center closes at 6 p.m.

Where:

What's on the Ballot:

Democratic Party Primary Runoff Election

U.S. Representative, District 21



Claudia Andreana Zapata

Ricardo Villarreal

U.S. Representative, District 28

Jessica Cisneros

Henry Cuellar

Texas Attorney General



Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Angel Luis Vega

Janet T. Dudding

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Sandragrace Martinez

Jay Kleberg

Member, State Board of Education, District 1

Melissa N. Ortega

Laura Marquez

Bexar County Judge



Ina Minjarez

Peter Sakai

Judge, County Court at Law No. 2



Melissa Saenz

Maria Teresa Garcia

District Clerk



Gloria A. Martinez

Christine "Chris" Castillo

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 1

Yolanda Acuña Uresti

Michele Garcia

Republican Party Primary Runoff Election

U.S. Representative, District 28



Cassy Garcia

Sandra Whitten

U.S. Representative, District 35

Dan McQueen

Michael Rodriguez

Texas Attorney General

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Commissioner of the General Land Office



Tim Westley

Dawn Buckingham

Railroad Commissioner

Sarah Stogner

Wayne Christian

State Representative, District 122

Elisa Chan

Mark Dorazio

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1

Julie Bray Patterson

Joseph P. Appelt

Bexar County Republican Party Chairman

Jeffrey R. McManus

John Austin

For more details check out the Bexar County Election Department website.