Government/Politics

Primary runoff voter guide for the San Antonio area

Published May 16, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
When:

Early voting for the primary runoff elections last from May 16-20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Vote centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Bexar County Justice Center closes at 6 p.m.

Where:

2022 Primary Runoff Vote Center locations by Texas Public Radio on Scribd

What's on the Ballot:

Democratic Party Primary Runoff Election

U.S. Representative, District 21

  • Claudia Andreana Zapata
  • Ricardo Villarreal

U.S. Representative, District 28

  • Jessica Cisneros
  • Henry Cuellar

Texas Attorney General

  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza
  • Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

  • Angel Luis Vega
  • Janet T. Dudding

Commissioner of the General Land Office

  • Sandragrace Martinez
  • Jay Kleberg

Member, State Board of Education, District 1

  • Melissa N. Ortega
  • Laura Marquez

Bexar County Judge

  • Ina Minjarez
  • Peter Sakai

Judge, County Court at Law No. 2

  • Melissa Saenz
  • Maria Teresa Garcia

District Clerk

  • Gloria A. Martinez
  • Christine "Chris" Castillo

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 1

  • Yolanda Acuña Uresti
  • Michele Garcia

Republican Party Primary Runoff Election

U.S. Representative, District 28

  • Cassy Garcia
  • Sandra Whitten

U.S. Representative, District 35

  • Dan McQueen
  • Michael Rodriguez

Texas Attorney General

  • Ken Paxton
  • George P. Bush

Commissioner of the General Land Office

  • Tim Westley
  • Dawn Buckingham

Railroad Commissioner

  • Sarah Stogner
  • Wayne Christian

State Representative, District 122

  • Elisa Chan
  • Mark Dorazio

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1

  • Julie Bray Patterson
  • Joseph P. Appelt

Bexar County Republican Party Chairman

  • Jeffrey R. McManus
  • John Austin

For more details check out the Bexar County Election Department website.

