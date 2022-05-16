Primary runoff voter guide for the San Antonio area
When:Early voting for the primary runoff elections last from May 16-20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Vote centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Bexar County Justice Center closes at 6 p.m.
Where:
What's on the Ballot:
Democratic Party Primary Runoff Election
U.S. Representative, District 21
- Claudia Andreana Zapata
- Ricardo Villarreal
U.S. Representative, District 28
- Jessica Cisneros
- Henry Cuellar
Texas Attorney General
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
- Joe Jaworski
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Angel Luis Vega
- Janet T. Dudding
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Jay Kleberg
Member, State Board of Education, District 1
- Melissa N. Ortega
- Laura Marquez
Bexar County Judge
- Ina Minjarez
- Peter Sakai
Judge, County Court at Law No. 2
- Melissa Saenz
- Maria Teresa Garcia
District Clerk
- Gloria A. Martinez
- Christine "Chris" Castillo
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 1
- Yolanda Acuña Uresti
- Michele Garcia
Republican Party Primary Runoff Election
U.S. Representative, District 28
- Cassy Garcia
- Sandra Whitten
U.S. Representative, District 35
- Dan McQueen
- Michael Rodriguez
Texas Attorney General
- Ken Paxton
- George P. Bush
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Tim Westley
- Dawn Buckingham
Railroad Commissioner
- Sarah Stogner
- Wayne Christian
State Representative, District 122
- Elisa Chan
- Mark Dorazio
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1
- Julie Bray Patterson
- Joseph P. Appelt
Bexar County Republican Party Chairman
- Jeffrey R. McManus
- John Austin
For more details check out the Bexar County Election Department website.