May elections will be the most expensive in Bexar County history

The Bexar County Elections Office is battling voter confusion as three costly separate elections approach in May.

Most Bexar County residents will see similar races on their ballots on May 7, but residents in Southwest Bexar County will have an

election too.

The May 7 election includes two state propositions on property tax relief on every area ballot, then the City of San Antonio Bond Election, suburban city council and bond elections, and school board races and bond elections, will be broken down on ballots by jurisdiction.

Alamo Community Colleges is holding one trustee election for District 2, which covers neighborhoods east of downtown and north of I-10 on the East Side.

The joint election of the Southwest Independent School District and City of Lytle will also be held May 7. Then there's the joint primary run-off election on May 24.

It is the most expensive election month in county history, according to Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen, who told county commissioners that election workers will work fast and long to handle the elections.

"You'll be able to see the unbelievable turn around and obviously the time we're asking for judges to work early voting," she said.

Some deadlines to remember for all the elections: May 3 is the last day to vote early in the May 7 elections. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the May 24 runoff elections is May 13. And early voting for the runoff elections is May 16 through May 20.

County election officials continue to urge mail-in ballot voters to list their driver's license number and last four digits of their social security numbers on returned ballots to reduce the number of mail-in ballots that could be rejected.

The elections administrator also said she will work with commissioners to identify voters in each of their precincts who need to update their voter registration to ensure their vote counts.

Callanen said 12% of voters over the age of 65 needed to update their voter registration information to make sure their mail-in ballots can be verified and not rejected.