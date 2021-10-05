Bexar County Judge to deliver State of the County Address Wednesday

Bexar County Nelson Wolff will deliver his State of the County address to business leaders during a San Antonio Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt.

The lunch and speech is expected to run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wolff is expected to touch on the challenges of the pandemic, workforce development, transportation, technology, the San Pedro Creek Culture Park project and his own political future. He has not formally made his intentions clear on whether he plans to seek another term.

Wolff has served as county judge since 2001 and has been re-elected five times.

The 81-year-old began his political career in 1971, and served in the Texas Legislature, on the San Antonio City Council and as mayor of San Antonio. He is only the second person in more than a century to serve as both mayor and county judge.

Wolff was a key player in luring a number of major employers to San Antonio, including Toyota and most recently truck-builder Navistar.

Wolff also worked to keep local military bases open during the congressional closure and realignment process.

Congress did realign half of Kelly Air Force Base with nearby Lackland in the 1990s and the city took over the other half to create Port San Antonio. It was formally named in 2007.

The port was established as an aerospace complex, international airport and industrial hub with two railroads and access to three nearby interstate highways.

Centrally located in the United States and along North America's Coalition corridor between Canada and Mexico, the facility is a Foreign Trade Zone.

Its 80 tenant customers employ 14,000 workers and generates $5 billion a year in economic activity for the region.

The chamber credits Wolff with keeping the local business climate friendly and affordable.