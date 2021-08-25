Bexar County Touts No Property Tax Increase In Proposed Budget

Bexar County Commissioners received a staff briefing on the county's proposed $2.8 billion balanced budget during their Tuesday meeting. The budget calls for no new property taxes and a raise for county employees.

County officials said due to new property development, property tax revenue is on the rise, so a hike in the tax rate is not needed to fund the budget. The property tax rate would remain the same at 30 cents per $100 valuation.

County officials said it's the 27th consecutive year commissioners have held the line on increased taxes or lowered them.

The budget adds additional court personnel to deal with a surge of domestic violence cases during the pandemic. It funds four more trained response teams for 911 mental health calls under the new Specialized Multidisciplinary Alternate Response Teams (SMART) program. The program aims to prevent deadly force against individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. And it pays for seven new deputy constables for each county precinct — four would protect parks and three would serve court papers.

It sets aside $197 million for roads, including residential street reconstruction. It spends $130 million on 12 flood control projects and $227 million on 27 creeks and trails.

It also proposes a 5% pay raise for all county employees, except for judges. County Commissioners are also included. Their annual salaries are in the $140,000 range, including a $9,000 vehicle allowance.

County Judge Nelson Wolff earns $172,000 a year.

County Commissioner Trish DeBerry said she would opt out of the pay raise.

Screenshot Bexar County Commissioner Trish DeBerry speaks at a meeting.

"I don't think it's appropriate for elected officials to be accepting a pay raise right now, so thank you," DeBerry said during the commissioner's meeting.

She said she rejected the pay raise because of the economic suffering during the pandemic. Elected officials and other county employees will receive the pay raise automatically unless they opt out.

The budget includes a one-time lump sum bonus to hourly county employees. Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores said she would like to see a bigger bonus for those workers.

"When you divide that by 24 paychecks, you don't feel it as much every two weeks," she told fellow commissioners.

Commissioners plan to tweak the budget before a public hearing and adoption on Sept. 14.

Commissioner DeBerry directed county staff to return next month with a county and hospital district homestead exemption that provides better tax relief. She said the average home sales price rose 18% last year, and home valuations were up 7%.

Such an exemption could not be applied to property taxes at the earliest until the next fiscal year.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.