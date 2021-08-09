© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTPR 89.9 FM is currently off-air while work is being done on its broadcast tower.
Government/Politics

San Antonio Democrat Leo Pacheco Reportedly Plans To Resign From Texas House Before 2nd Term Ends

By Colleen DeGuzman,
The Texas Tribune
Published August 9, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT
House Floor Leo Pacheco 2021 JV TT 11.jpg
Jordan Vonderhaar
/
The Texas Tribune
A special election will take place to fill the seat of state Rep. Leo Pacheco in House District 118, which covers the southern and eastern parts of Bexar County.

State Rep. Leo Pacheco, D-San Antonio, will be switching out his seat in the Texas House for one in a classroom.

Pacheco, who was first elected in 2018, announced that he will be resigning as a representative to teach public administration at San Antonio College, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

A special election will take place to fill his role serving District 118, which covers the southern and eastern parts of Bexar County.

Pacheco was one of seven Democrats who voted in favor of House Bill 1927, allowing permitless carry, for which the Bexar County Democratic Party censured him in May. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law, and it takes effect Sept. 1. Pacheco also did not join his fellow House Democrats in Washington, D.C., starting in July to prevent the state House from conducting business during this year’s first special session.

The representative served as the vice chair of the Higher Education Committee and on the Licensing and Administrative Procedures Committee and the General Investigating Committee.

The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Disclosure: San Antonio College has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Tags

Government/PoliticsTexas House87th LegislatureLeo PachecoTop Stories
Colleen DeGuzman
The Texas Tribune
The Texas Tribune is nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization.
See stories by The Texas Tribune