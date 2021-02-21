Winter Storm Recovery: 98% Of San Antonio Has Water Restored, Many Still Under Boil Water Notice

The San Antonio Water System announced Sunday morning that it had restored water to 98 percent of the city. SAWS said it expects a few areas in the far north and northwest to be restored later Sunday.

SAWS also lifted its boil water notice Saturday for some areas after water sample testing was done by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

✅If you live in the green areas on the map below, your water is SAFE👍🏼to drink as is. (Boiling is no longer required.)

❓Not sure where you are on the map? Type in your address here ➡️https://t.co/bxSTGgbvVk for your water quality status. #satx pic.twitter.com/RchBaiDf36 — 𝐒𝐀𝐖𝐒 (@MySAWS) February 21, 2021

While the notice has been lifted in some areas, SAWS recommends that customers flush household pipes, ice makers and water fountains at least once prior to use for drinking or cooking.

SAWS also said they have closed two of the water distribution sites: 254 Seale Road and 10349 Military Dr. W near Seaworld.

The SAWS active water distribution sites are below:

13655 O’Connor Road

615 E. Theo Ave.

8910 Jones Maltsberger

7172 Hausman Road

1208 S. Loop 1604 West.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until further notice. To find the closest location, check SAWS.org/freeze.

Jerry Clayton, Texas Public Radio SAWS workers help customers at a water distribution site on Friday February 19, 2021

The city of San Antonio, Bexar County and the San Antonio Food Bank also opened 16 more water distribution sites. The sites will operate on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies last.

A statement from the city explained the sites would be open until March 6, and people would be able to take one case of bottled water per household per day. More information was available here.

The sites are at the following locations: