Winter Storm Recovery: 98% Of San Antonio Has Water Restored, Many Still Under Boil Water Notice
The San Antonio Water System announced Sunday morning that it had restored water to 98 percent of the city. SAWS said it expects a few areas in the far north and northwest to be restored later Sunday.
SAWS also lifted its boil water notice Saturday for some areas after water sample testing was done by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
If you live in the green areas on the map below, your water is SAFE to drink as is. (Boiling is no longer required.)
While the notice has been lifted in some areas, SAWS recommends that customers flush household pipes, ice makers and water fountains at least once prior to use for drinking or cooking.
SAWS also said they have closed two of the water distribution sites: 254 Seale Road and 10349 Military Dr. W near Seaworld.
The SAWS active water distribution sites are below:
- 13655 O’Connor Road
- 615 E. Theo Ave.
- 8910 Jones Maltsberger
- 7172 Hausman Road
- 1208 S. Loop 1604 West.
The hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until further notice. To find the closest location, check SAWS.org/freeze.
The city of San Antonio, Bexar County and the San Antonio Food Bank also opened 16 more water distribution sites. The sites will operate on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies last.
A statement from the city explained the sites would be open until March 6, and people would be able to take one case of bottled water per household per day. More information was available here.
The sites are at the following locations:
- Wheatley Heights Sports Complex – 200 Noblewood Dr.
- Brooks – Challenger Dr. @ Research Place
- Texas A&M University - San Antonio - Main Campus – One University Way
- Port San Antonio – 205 Billy Mitchell Blvd
- SeaWorld San Antonio/Aquatica – 10500 Sea World Drive
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas – 17000 IH 10 West
- Food Bank – 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy
- Our Lady of the Lake University -- 411 SW 24th St
- Community Bible Church – 2477 N Loop 1604 E
- Heroes Stadium – 4799 Thousand Oaks Dr.
- Rolling Oaks Mall -- 6909 N Loop 1604 E
- Bullis County Park – 27583 Old Blanco Rd
- Julius Matthey Middle School – 20350 Red Forest Ln
- Leon Valley Community Center, 6427 Evers Road
- AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway
- City of Converse Community Center, 407 S. Seguin Rd.