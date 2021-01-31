Republican Group Launches Campaign To Hold Ted Cruz, Others Accountable For Capitol Insurrection

A group of Republicans has launched a national campaign targeting Republican Senator Ted Cruz and others who they say need to be held accountable for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

The group, called the Republican Accountability Project, is made up of leaders of Republican organizations and some former Trump administration staffers.

They've purchased billboards in cities across the country.

According to the group's website, in addition to targeting Cruz, the billboards call out Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans, who they say were the most irresponsible in the wake of the attacks and who continue to push the false narrative that the election was stolen by Joe Biden.

