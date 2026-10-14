San Antonio's week to end with highs in the 70s with 40 mph wind gusts

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You may not need a pumpkin-spiced latte to keep you warm after the arrival of a cold front in the San Antonio area this weekend, but you will probably want to make sure any Halloween decorations in the front yard are secure.

That's because the front arriving before dawn on Friday in the Alamo City will not only drop daytime highs by about 20 degrees, but it will also pack wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday would be a good day to secure those decorations and other items, such as lightweight lawn furniture.

The Friday morning and afternoon San Antonio area commutes could see high-profile vehicles, such as 18-wheelers and vans, buffeted about by the winds. A wind advisory may be posted to further warn motorists. Friday night high school football fans may want to consider a little wind protection, too. Saturday will also see gusty winds, but they should diminish by Saturday night.

Those winds could also worsen seasonal allergens like ragweed. Ragweed pollen counts in the San Antonio area have been high in recent weeks, and all that wind will stir up those pollens.

San Antonians appear ready to deal with some windy conditions as long as they come with cooler temperatures. Thursday’s high near 90 degrees is expected to be the last of its kind until at least the middle of next week.

The highs from Friday through Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Early morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 50s during the same period.

The highs next week will start in the low-to-mid 80s, and sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

The cold front is expected to bring little to no rain, with just a 10% chance of showers somewhere in the area Thursday night. Some heavier rains may fall east of I-35.

San Antonio has seen about 4 inches more rainfall this year than usual. About 30 inches of rain has fallen at San Antonio International Airport between the start of the year and now.

This cold front is welcome news for San Antonians weary of unseasonably warm weather in September and October and ready to break out their fall sweaters. With each passing front, the city moves a little closer to the end of its nearly year-round balmy weather.