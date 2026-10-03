Scattered showers possible in San Antonio and across South Central Texas Saturday

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Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible across South Central Texas on Saturday, though the rain is expected to be less widespread than what the region saw late in the week.

In San Antonio, the National Weather Service puts the chance of rain at 40% Saturday, mainly before 4 p.m. Some storms could produce brief heavier downpours.

Rain chances stick around today with most shower activity this morning over the Hill Country and areas west. Some additional showers and thunderstorms may develop this afternoon. Highs will generally be from the mid 70s to mid 80s across the area under mostly cloudy skies. #txwx pic.twitter.com/n3byl1Q4dq — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 3, 2026

Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny in San Antonio, with a high near 82 degrees. North-northeast winds around 15 mph could gust as high as 25 mph.

The Hill Country will stay cooler and somewhat wetter. In Kerrville, showers are likely Saturday morning, with a high near 76. A slight chance of showers continues into Sunday morning.

Sunday is expected to be dry in San Antonio, with partly sunny skies and a high near 83. Breezy conditions will continue, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Drier and less humid weather settles in Monday. San Antonio will be mostly sunny with a high near 84, followed by sunshine through the rest of the week and highs climbing into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Some parts of the Hill Country could see overnight lows dip into the upper 50s by midweek.