Rainy front stalls over I-35, marking a second day of flooding for San Antonio

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A flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for San Antonio, eastern portions of the Hill Country and much of South Central Texas after a cold front stalled above the I-35 corridor, dumping a second day of heavy rain.

A flood advisory was posted Friday afternoon for northwestern Bexar, southwestern Comal County, and east central Medina County after 3 inches fell rain fell in a short amount of time.

Forecasters said there is potential for life-threatening flooding in the watch area, with rivers, creeks, streams, urban areas and low-water crossings all susceptible to flooding.

Emily Heller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said as the front departs the area this weekend, it leaves behind plenty of rain-making potential.

"There is still a lot of moisture in the atmosphere. So, rain chances actually do continue Saturday and Sunday, though we are expecting lighter rain amounts," said Heller. "Maybe not that heavy rain potential, but still, rain in general.”

Bexar County received a good dousing Thursday, averaging 2.5 inches, with isolated spots seeing 4 inches. Another 1 to 4 inches is possible through Saturday for the San Antonio area.

The San Antonio Fire Department reports there were eight water investigation calls, five water rescue calls, and one water evacuation call. The weather service reported one man was rescued after driving his truck into high water at Seguin Road and Salado Creek.

In the Hill Country, a flood warning is in effect for the Llano River with moderate flooding forecast. In Kerr County, officials closed several low-water crossings and streets as heavy rain moved through the area on Thursday morning. Flooding also forced the closure of U.S. 377 south of Junction early Thursday.

San Antonio police and public works crews are prepared to barricade flooded roads. Residents can find information online about flooded road closures. Downed tree limbs and malfunctioning traffic signals should be reported to 311. City officials said homeless outreach teams began contacting people earlier this week to encourage them to move away from low-lying areas following deaths during flooding earlier this summer.

Bexar County's response included 17 Bexar County Public Works crews patrolling known low-water crossings. No issues have been reported so far. "While roads remain open, crews continue to work to remove debris that may have fallen or accumulated within the last few hours. They continue to assess pavement conditions for potholes and road deterioration caused by the rain and flowing water," according to a news release from the county.

The front entrance to Rodriguez County Park remains closed due to flooding. The back entrance is open for the community. Comanche Park #3 and Raymond Russell Park are closed. Click here to see conditions at Comanche Park #3.

"All other County parks remain open at this time. Future updates will be made on Bexar County’s social media pages and the County Parks and Recreation website," the county news release added.

The cold front is also bringing cooler temperatures to San Antonio, with weekend highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Monday will be sunny with a high in the mid-80s.