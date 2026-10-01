Polo cold front sputters on approach to San Antonio, flooding out west

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A cold front infused by the remnants of Hurricane Polo has slowed west of San Antonio, causing some flooding from the border with Mexico to the Hill Country.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. for portions of Bandera, Gillespie, Kerr, and Real counties. Rainfall of up to four inches an hour was possible in isolated spots as the storm system slows down on its eastern path towards San Antonio.

The National Weather Service says life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses is possible.

The NWS also reports rainfall could push into the Alamo City as early as 11 a.m. on Thursday or as late as Thursday night. As it slows and stalls at times, its exact arrival time is difficult to predict, so residents need to stay weather aware.

Some showers may arrive in advance of the main storm line. San Antonio could see the same heavy rains as experienced out west. A flash flood watch for the San Antonio area is in effect until Friday night.

Forecasters also said storms could redevelop for a second round of rain for the Alamo City late Thursday or early Friday. Motorists should use extreme caution at flooded low water crossings.

In general, rainfall of one to four inches is possible across all of South Central Texas with isolated totals of six to eight inches possible between Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will begin to diminish this weekend.

San Antonio police and public works are prepared to barricade flooded roads. Residents can find flooded road closures at bexarflood.org. Downed tree limbs and flashing red lights affecting traffic should be reported to 311.

City officials say homeless outreach began earlier this week to encourage them to move away from low lying areas after recent deaths in previous summer flooding.

The cold front is also cooling San Antonio down. Highs will drop into the lower 80s. And lows will be in the upper 60s.