Severe weather risk for San Antonio late Thursday can't be ruled out

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There’s a chance the San Antonio area could see severe weather beginning late Thursday afternoon, with gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A more likely scenario is about half the area's afternoon commuters could encounter a rain shower or thunderstorm on their drive home from work or school after 4 p.m. Thursday. Storm chances diminish after 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Forecasters said a ridge that has been keeping South Texas and the Hill County dangerously hot and dry this week has shifted to the west, to near the New Mexico-Arizona border, allowing a disturbance to push south into the region to trigger some rain showers and thunderstorms.

"Severe storms are not likely, though stronger storms could linger overnight into Friday though only isolated activity is expected," said a synopsis from the weather service early Thursday.

The change in the weather pattern also includes the possibility of sea breeze showers blowing up from the coast on Friday and helping to drop temperatures a few degrees. Weekend highs have a chance of remaining below 100.

Any temperature relief would be welcome news for the region after days of high temperatures or heat indices of 100 or more. Yet another heat advisory was posted for Bexar and adjacent counties until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters again warned residents to take action to prevent heat-related illness, like heat stroke, which is an emergency and grounds to call 9-1-1. Hydration, frequent breaks by outdoor workers, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are all a must.

The City of San Antonio warns a body temperature of 103 and red, hot skin with little to no perspiration is a major symptom of serious heat-related issues. There is also likely a rapid pulse and confusion or fainting. A victim of heatstroke should be moved into shade or air conditioning and treated with cool water or wet cloths and cold compresses while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive.