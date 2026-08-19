Heat advisory issued for San Antonio area Thursday through Sunday

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San Antonio's stretch of 100-degree days is just getting started, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a heat advisory for Bexar County, counties on the I-35 corridor to Austin, and counties to the immediate south, southwest and east of the Alamo City, from 2 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Sunday. Highs are expected to boil to 100 or more all week and even higher heat indices or "feels like" temperatures are expected.

Residents are advised to limit their time outdoors, use indoor air conditioning (because fans alone with not be enough to keep cool) and to stay hydrated and dress in lightweight and light-colored clothes.

The hottest days ahead for San Antonio appear to be Friday through Sunday with highs of 102 and heat indices up to 108 to 110. Even sunrise temperatures will be pushing 80s most mornings this week, not exactly ideal for a morning run or for some gardening.

High pressure over Arizona has managed to stretch over Texas and will only move closer over the Texas Panhandle this week. The high is killing rain chances and reduced breezes mostly to whisper strength. What little wind is coming is blowing up from the south and southeast and only fueling hot temperatures.

Forecasters said a pattern change is not likely until at least the end of August as El Niño shows signs of strengthening over the Equatorial Pacific, which may result in increased rain chances. South Texas has seen little rain from tropical disturbances this month, which is one of the only ways the region sees any rain overhead.

No tropical cyclone activity was expected in the Atlantic during the next seven days, forecasters said.